The Saudi Stock Exchange Performance Report – Annual Statistical Report 2019

At the end of the year 2019 Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at a level of 8,389.23 points compared to 7,826.73 points for the previous year, gained 562.5 points (7.19%). The highest close level for the index (TASI) during the year (2019) was 9,361.96 points as on 1st of May.
The total Market Capitalization at the end of the year 2019 reached SAR 9,025.44 billion (US$ 2,406.78 billion), increased by 385.51% compared to the end of the previous year.
The total Value of Shares Traded for the year 2019 reached SAR 880.14 billion (US$ 234.70 billion) compared to SAR 870.87 billion (US$ 232.23 billion) for the previous year, increased by 1.06%.
The total number of Transactions executed during the year 2019 reached 28.40 million compared to 25.01million trades for the previous year, increased by 13.53%.
The total number of Shares Traded* for the year 2019 reached 33.06 billion shares compared to 38.05 billion shares traded during the previous year, decreased by 13.13%.
* Historical prices & volume traded data are adjusted to account for all corporate actions during the year.
Number of trading days during 2019 were 250 days, against 249 trading days during 2018.
