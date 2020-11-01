The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 29 October 2020 amounted to SAR 221.35 billion, decreasing by 17.24% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 8,633.75 billion at the end of this period, decreasing by 5.44% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 208.22 billion representing 94.07 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 210.75 billion representing 95.21 % of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 97.34 % of total market capitalization as of 29 October 2020, representing a decrease of 0.03 % from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.46 billion representing 0.66 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.34 billion representing 0.60% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.46% of total market capitalization as of 29 October 2020, representing a decrease of 0.01% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 11.67 billion representing 5.27% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 9.26 billion representing 4.18% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 2.20% of total market capitalization as of 29 October 2020, representing an increase of 0.05% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 29 October 2020 amounted to SAR 827.24 million, decreasing by 13.57% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 8,284.50 million at the end of this period, increasing by 14.16 % over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 812.66 million representing 98.24% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 814.18 million representing 98.42% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 98.79% of total market capitalization as of 29 October 2020, representing an increase of 0.17% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million representing 0.00% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.07 million representing 0.01% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 1.09% of total market capitalization as of 29 October 2020, representing a decrease of 0.20% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 14.57 million representing 1.76% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 12.99 million representing 1.57% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.11% of total market capitalization as of 29 October 2020, representing an increase of 0.03% from the previous month
To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report Please Click Here