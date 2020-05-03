 Skip to main Content
The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Date 03/05/2020

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 30 April 2020 amounted to SAR 95.59 billion, decreasing by 18.25% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 8,005.42 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 5.86% over the previous month.
  • The total The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 84.91 billion representing 88.82 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 86.35 billion representing 90.33 % of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 97.50 % of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020, representing a decrease of 0.14 % from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.52 billion representing 1.59 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.66 billion representing 1.73% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.46% of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020, representing an increase of 0.03% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 9.17 billion representing 9.59% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 7.59 billion representing 7.94% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 2.04% of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020, representing an increase of 0.12% from the previous month.   
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 30 April 2020 amounted to SAR 678.48 million, increasing by 78.92% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,888.00 million at the end of this period, increasing by 9.44 % over the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 662.24 million representing 97.61% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 661.35 million representing 97.48% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.82% of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020, representing an increase of 0.03% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased and sold by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.00% of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 16.24 million representing 2.39% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 17.13 million representing 2.52% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.18% of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020, representing a decrease of 0.03% from the previous month.
To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report Please Click Here
 