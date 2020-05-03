The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 30 April 2020 amounted to SAR 95.59 billion, decreasing by 18.25% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 8,005.42 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 5.86% over the previous month.
- The total The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 84.91 billion representing 88.82 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 86.35 billion representing 90.33 % of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 97.50 % of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020, representing a decrease of 0.14 % from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.52 billion representing 1.59 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.66 billion representing 1.73% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.46% of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020, representing an increase of 0.03% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 9.17 billion representing 9.59% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 7.59 billion representing 7.94% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 2.04% of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020, representing an increase of 0.12% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 30 April 2020 amounted to SAR 678.48 million, increasing by 78.92% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,888.00 million at the end of this period, increasing by 9.44 % over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 662.24 million representing 97.61% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 661.35 million representing 97.48% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.82% of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020, representing an increase of 0.03% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased and sold by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.00% of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 16.24 million representing 2.39% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 17.13 million representing 2.52% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.18% of total market capitalization as of 30 April 2020, representing a decrease of 0.03% from the previous month.
