The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Date 01/01/2020

Main Market

The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 31 December 2019 amounted to SAR 112.99 billion, increasing by 95.17% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 9,025.44 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 389.37% over the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 93.35 billion representing 82.62% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 96.74 billion representing 85.62% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 97.31% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019, representing an increase of 8.36% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 2.38 billion representing 2.10% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 3.28 billion representing 2.90% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.50% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019, representing a decrease of 1.31% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 17.26 billion representing 15.28% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 12.98 billion representing 11.48% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 2.19% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019, representing a decrease of 7.06% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 31 December 2019 amounted to SAR 375.65 million, decreasing by 72.2% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,541.65 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 4.94 % over the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 364.23 million representing 96.96% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 364.30 million representing 96.98% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.88% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019, representing an increase of 0.28% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased and sold by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.00% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 11.42 million representing 3.04% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 11.35 million representing 3.02% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.12% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019, representing a decrease of 0.28% from the previous month.
To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report please Click Here