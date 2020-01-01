The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 31 December 2019 amounted to SAR 112.99 billion, increasing by 95.17% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 9,025.44 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 389.37% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 93.35 billion representing 82.62% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 96.74 billion representing 85.62% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 97.31% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019, representing an increase of 8.36% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 2.38 billion representing 2.10% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 3.28 billion representing 2.90% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.50% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019, representing a decrease of 1.31% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 17.26 billion representing 15.28% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 12.98 billion representing 11.48% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 2.19% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019, representing a decrease of 7.06% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 31 December 2019 amounted to SAR 375.65 million, decreasing by 72.2% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,541.65 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 4.94 % over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 364.23 million representing 96.96% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 364.30 million representing 96.98% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.88% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019, representing an increase of 0.28% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased and sold by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.00% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 11.42 million representing 3.04% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 11.35 million representing 3.02% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.12% of total market capitalization as of 31 December 2019, representing a decrease of 0.28% from the previous month.
To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report please Click Here