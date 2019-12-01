The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 28 November 2019 amounted to SAR 57.89 billion, decreasing by 6.11% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,844.30 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 1.40% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 43.42 billion representing 75.00% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 45.51 billion representing 78.61% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 88.95% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing a decrease of 0.14% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.81 billion representing 1.41% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.39 billion representing 2.41% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 1.80% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing a decrease of 0.07% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 13.66 billion representing 23.60% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 10.99 billion representing 18.98% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 9.25% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing an increase of 0.21% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 28 November 2019 amounted to SAR 1352.62 million, increasing by 711.7% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,673.84 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 26.40 % over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1314.88 million representing 97.21% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1296.01 million representing 95.81% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.60% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing an increase of 0.52% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million representing 0.00% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 11.41 million representing 0.84% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.00% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing a decrease of 0.33% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 37.74 million representing 2.79% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 45.21 million representing 3.34% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.40% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing a decrease of 0.19% from the previous month.