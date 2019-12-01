 Skip to main Content
The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Date 01/12/2019

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 28 November 2019 amounted to SAR 57.89 billion, decreasing by 6.11% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,844.30 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 1.40% over the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 43.42 billion representing 75.00% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 45.51 billion representing 78.61% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 88.95% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing a decrease of 0.14% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.81 billion representing 1.41% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.39 billion representing 2.41% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 1.80% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing a decrease of 0.07% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 13.66 billion representing 23.60% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 10.99 billion representing 18.98% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 9.25% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing an increase of 0.21% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 28 November 2019 amounted to SAR 1352.62 million, increasing by 711.7% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,673.84 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 26.40 % over the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1314.88 million representing 97.21% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1296.01 million representing 95.81% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.60% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing an increase of 0.52% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.00 million representing 0.00% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 11.41 million representing 0.84% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.00% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing a decrease of 0.33% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 37.74 million representing 2.79% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 45.21 million representing 3.34% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.40% of total market capitalization as of 28 November 2019, representing a decrease of 0.19% from the previous month.
