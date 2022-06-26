The Saudi Exchange Company And The Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa) Announce The Approval Of The Amended Derivatives Exchange Trading And Membership Procedures And The Amended Clearing Procedures In Light Of Launching The Single Stock Futures Product

In reference to the Saudi Exchange announcement on the launch of the Single Stock Futures Product starting from 5\12\1443H corresponding to 4\7\2022G, The Saudi Exchange Company announces that its Board has issued its resolution number (14-2021) dated 6/10/2021G approving the following:

• The Amended Derivatives Exchange Trading and Membership Procedures. (click here )

In addition, the Securities Clearing Centre Company (Muqassa) announces that its Board has issued its resolution number (22-2021) dated 6/10/2021G approving the following:

• The Amended Clearing Procedures. (click here )



The amended Procedures aim to regulate the mechanism of trading Single Stock Futures in addition to regulating the role of the Saudi Exchange and the Clearing Centre in dealing with the corporate actions impact on the underlying asset of the Single Stock Futures. The launch of Single Stock Futures further supports the advancement of the Saudi Capital Market by creating diversified offerings, complemented by hedging tools to manage risk.

It should be noted that these Procedures shall be effective on 5\12\1443H corresponding to 4\7\2022G, concurrently with the launch of the Single Stock Futures product.