The Saudi Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 29 July 2021 amounted to SAR 144.85 billion, decreasing by 50.85% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 9,688.19 billion at the end of this period. decreasing by 0.34% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 133.90 billion representing 92.44 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 133.58 billion representing 92.22 % of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 96.63 % of total market capitalization as of 29 July 2021, representing a decrease of 0.01 % from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.98 billion representing 0.67 % of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.31 billion representing 0.91% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.52% of total market capitalization as of 29 July 2021, representing a decrease of 0.004% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 9.97 billion representing 6.88% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 9.96 billion representing 6.87% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 2.86% of total market capitalization as of 29 July 2021, representing an increase of 0.02% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 29 July 2021 amounted to SAR 442.54 million, decreasing by 57.98% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 12,906.61 million at the end of this period, increasing by 8.82% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 423.09 million representing 95.61% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 412.19 million representing 93.14% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.40% of total market capitalization as of 29 July 2021, representing an increase of 0.04% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 2.40 million representing 0.54% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 9.78 million representing 2.21% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.05% of total market capitalization as of 29 July 2021, representing a decrease of 0.09% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 17.05 million representing 3.85% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 20.56 million representing 4.65% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.55% of total market capitalization as of 29 July 2021, representing an increase of 0.05% from the previous month.
To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report Please Click Here