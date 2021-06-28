The Saudi Exchange Announces Indices Maintenance For The 2nd Quarter 2021

The Saudi Exchange announces the update of the free float shares for all listed issuers in the market, effective from the start of trading on Sunday, 04/07/2021. Moreover, the following companies will be included to market indices:





Mohammed Hasan AlNaqool Sons Co., Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC). Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co., Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC).

And exclusion of Arabian Pipes Co. from TASI and Materials Industry Group Index, and Saudi Industrial Export Co. from TASI and Capital Goods Industry Group Index.