The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) Picks SCL Advisory Limited To Lead Data And Information Services Strategy

The Rwanda Stock Exchange has announced today that it has appointed SCL Advisory Limited (SCL Advisory) to assist in the development and expansion of data and information services activities worldwide. SCL Advisory Limited will support the Exchange’s efforts to provide financial professionals and other end users with market data, analytics, and services in a reliable and timely manner to help them make more informed investment and business decisions in the Rwandan market.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba, the RSE Chief Executive Officer expressed confidence in the potential and growth prospects noting that, “SCL Advisory Limited will play a very crucial role in strengthening our data and information client base and improve customer experience using world class technology and wide data dissemination channels”.
“This move will also increase RSE’s visibility and awareness on Rwanda as an investment destination for regional and international investors in line with the country’s ambition to become an International Financial Services Hub in the region”.
Ms. Selloua Chakri, Founder and Managing Director of SCL Advisory said, “Rwanda has been praised internationally for its recent government initiatives to establish Kigali as a world class financial hub in Africa. The development and expansion of data and information services by the Rwanda Stock Exchange will make Rwanda an even more attractive investment destination for global investors” and she added “We are very proud to be supporting the Rwanda Stock Exchange in their efforts to expand their data and information services business towards regional and international clients especially due to the Exchange's key role in the country’s financial development and economic growth”.