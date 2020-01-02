The Performance Of Amman Stock Exchange During 2019

The Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), Mr. Mazen Wathaifi, said that the trading value at the ASE decreased during 2019 reaching JD1.6 billion; a decrease of 31.6%, compared with JD2.3 billion for the year 2018. The number of traded shares reached 1.2 billion shares, traded through 503 thousand transactions, compared with 1.2 billion shares traded during 2018 through 512 thousand transactions
The ASE price index weighted by free float shares decreased to reach 1815.2 point at the end of 2019 compared with 1908.8 point by the end of 2018; a decrease of 4.9%. The market capitalization of listed shares at the ASE decreased to JD14.9 billion; a decrease of 7.5% compared with the end of 2018. Noting that the market capitalization of listed shares at the ASE for 2019 constituting 49.7% of the GDP.
As for the non-Jordanian investment at the ASE, the statistics showed that the total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors during 2019 was JD528.7 million, representing 32.4% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD414.6 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a positive value of JD114.1 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a positive value of JD484.5 million for the year 2018. Accordingly, Non-Jordanian ownership in companies listed at the ASE by end of December 2019 represented 51.6% of the total market value, 35.8% for Arab investors and 15.8% for non-Arab investors.