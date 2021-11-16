The Party Committee Of The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Earnestly Studies And Implements The Spirit Of The Sixth Plenary Session Of The 19th Central Committee Of The Communist Party Of China

On November 12, the leaders of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”) watched a press conference of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (“CPC” or “Party”) to listen carefully to the interpretation of the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC (“Plenary Session”), and they also held a study meeting to thoroughly study and comprehend the spirit of the Plenary Session, understand and grasp the essence and rich connotations, and study and arrange the study and implementation work of the SZSE.
The meeting held that this Plenary Session is an important session held at the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and in the period in which the timeframes of the Two Centenary Goals converge; the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century (“Resolution”) considered and adopted at the Plenary Session is a glorious Marxist programmatic document, a political declaration of the CPC in the new era staying true to its founding mission and adhering to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, and an action guide for learning from history, working hard for a better future, and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation; the Resolution summarizes the historical significance of the Party’s endeavors over the past century from five aspects and the valuable historical experience in ten aspects accumulated by the Party over the past century, which are of great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance to promoting the entire Party to further unify thought, will, and action and unite and lead the Chinese people in securing new great success for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.
The meeting emphasized that the Party and the state have made historic achievements and historic changes since the Party’s 18th National Congress fundamentally because of the leadership by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, therefore, establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole is the call of the times, the choice of history, and the will of the people; Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era provides profound answers to the major questions of our times, sets forth a series of original new ideas, thoughts, and strategies on national governance, is the Marxism of contemporary China and of the 21st century, and embodies the best of the Chinese culture and ethos in our times, therefore, defining the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is of decisive significance for our Party to always grasp the law of development and lead the Chinese people to drive forward the historic process of national rejuvenation; it’s necessary to unswervingly transform the said establishing and defining into Two Upholds in terms of thinking, political orientation, and actions and ensure that we always adhere to the right course forward and effectively respond to various risks and tests.
The meeting required that the SZSE should effectively elevate its political stance, gain a deep understanding of the significance of the Plenary Session, effectively align thoughts and actions with the spirit of the Plenary Session, take the strength of unremitting struggle from the 100-year history of the Party, and integrate the said valuable experience in ten aspects into the reform, development and stability work of the SZSE, so as to better serve national economic and social development as a whole. Firstly, to do a good job in studying, publicizing, and implementing the spirit of the Plenary Session. Regard studying, publicizing, and implementing the spirit of the Plenary Session as an important political task and integrate it with the work to cooperate with disciplinary inspections by the Party Central Committee and conduct Party history education, so as to set off a wave of studying and implementing the spirit of the Plenary Session in the SZSE, guide officers and staff to further deepen their understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and strengthen the commitment to the Four Consciousnesses, the Four-sphere Confidence, and the Two Upholds. Secondly, to adhere to and strengthen the Party’s overall leadership of the SZSE. Firmly place the political work of the Party in the first place, elevate the political stance, enhance the political awareness, keep enhancing the capacity for political judgment, thinking, and implementation, and run the Party’s leadership through the entire governance process of the SZSE. Continuously strengthen the SZSE’s Party building, be thoroughly committed to Party conduct, upholding integrity, and combating corruption, and exercise the full and rigorous self-governance of the Party and the SZSE. Thirdly, actively act in line with the people-centered philosophy of development. Put the people first, do a good job in the capital market service, enrich financial products, develop inclusive finance, improve market functions, strengthen market vitality, maintain the order of official overseas visits, official vehicles, and official hospitality, improve the sense of gain of the market parties, and promote common prosperity for all. Fourthly, thoroughly promote the priority reform and development tasks of the SZSE. Bear in mind the country’s most fundamental interests, fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy, enhance the direct financing function, and promote the allocation of resources to key areas supported by the state. Coordinate development and security and prevent and resolve priority risks, to ensure the smooth operation of the market and maintain national financial security. Apply systems thinking, implement the requirements for the comprehensive deepening of capital market reform and the comprehensive reform to build a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics, accelerate the building of a quality innovative capital center and a world-class exchange, foster a new pattern of development, and serve high-quality development.
The meeting emphasized that the SZSE should respond positively to the call of the Party Central Committee, rally more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, champion the great founding spirit of the Party, stand firm in its ideals and convictions, stay true to its founding mission, undertake new initiatives and achieve greater success on the new journey in the new era, actively contribute to the realization of the Second Centenary Goal and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, and ensure that excellent results are achieved by the time the 20th National Congress of the Party is convened.