The Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc Showcases Investment Opportunities In The Kenyan Market To Top London Investors

The Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc (NSE) concluded a highly successful non-deal roadshow in London, where the NSE met with a number of leading London-based institutional investors. The event was part of the NSE's ongoing efforts to broaden the investor base for Kenya's robust equity and debt markets. SCL Capital Limited (SCL Capital) supported the NSE with arranging the week’s long non-deal roadshow.

The multi-day event was instrumental in fostering engagements between NSE and top London-based buy-side firms, offering a platform to discuss opportunities available within Kenya's capital markets.

Commenting on the roadshow Mr. Frank Mwiti, Chief Executive of the NSE noted, " The NSE is committed to enhancing engagements with both retail and institutional domestic and international investors to highlight available investment opportunities at the NSE and support increased activity in our market. The successful non-deal investor roadshow also created a unique platform to gather feedback from investors on various tailwinds affecting investor’s ability to participate effectively in our market. The feedback will be incorporated in our strategy".

SCL Capital Managing Director, Selloua Chakri, commented on the roadshow's success: "We are very pleased to have supported the NSE with this initiative. During the week, we connected the NSE with a broad range of institutional investors, comprising a diverse range of assets under management. These investors showed a great interest in the NSE, as well as African’s equity and debt markets generally”.

The NSE roadshow not only solidified existing relationships but also opened new avenues for future collaboration between the NSE and London-based financial entities.