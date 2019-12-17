 Skip to main Content
The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange

Date 17/12/2019
Year to Date November 2019:
254 new issuers listed year to date: 131 on Toronto Stock Exchange and 123 on TSX Venture Exchange.
  • 98 Corporate Issuers
  • 100 ETFs
  • 53 CPCs 
  • 1 Closed-End Fund
  • 1 SPAC
$27.5 billion of equity capital was raised on TSX ($23.6B) and TSXV ($3.8B) year to date. 
Renewed Interest in Renewables
The S&P/TSX Renewable Energy and Clean Technology Index (TSX: TXCT) launched on March 25, 2010. Since then, the index is up over 50%, and is up 31% in 2019. 

The 18 constituents have a combined market cap of nearly $45 billion and have raised $1.1 billion YTD November 2019. 

IPO Spotlight: Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. 
On December 11, Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. completed its IPO on TSX. Andlauer is a leading and growing Canadian healthcare supply chain management company. 
