Skip to main Content
Site Search
Search
Advanced Search
Register
Member Login
Send to a friend
Member Login
Your Email
Password
Forgotten your password?
Home
News
Exchanges
Exchange Directory
Exchange Holidays
Sample Exchanges
Handbook Articles
Regulators/Associations
Publications
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index
Exchange Forum
You are here:
Home
Media & Resources
News
News Centre
The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange
Press
Events
News
RSS
Videos
About Mondo Visione
Glossary
Acronyms
FT Trading Room
Elsevier and Mondo Visione
Media Contacts
White Papers
The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange
Date
17/12/2019
Year to Date November 2019:
Click to download.
254 new issuers listed year to date: 131 on Toronto Stock Exchange and 123 on TSX Venture Exchange.
98 Corporate Issuers
100 ETFs
53 CPCs
1 Closed-End Fund
1 SPAC
$27.5 billion of equity capital was raised on TSX ($23.6B) and TSXV ($3.8B) year to date.
Click here
to download the full list of TSX and TSXV issuers at November 30, 2019.
For a list of the new listings on TSX and TSXV as at November 30, 2019,
click here
.
Renewed Interest in Renewables
The S&P/TSX Renewable Energy and Clean Technology Index (TSX: TXCT) launched on March 25, 2010. Since then, the index is up over 50%, and is up 31% in 2019.
The 18 constituents have a combined market cap of nearly $45 billion and have raised $1.1 billion YTD November 2019.
Click here
for a list of the S&P/TSX Renewable Energy and Clean Technology Index constituents as of November 30, 2019.
IPO Spotlight: Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.
On December 11, Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. completed its IPO on TSX. Andlauer is a leading and growing Canadian healthcare supply chain management company.
Back to List
Publications
Handbook Online
Media & Resources
Press
Events
News
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index
Glossary
Acronyms
White Papers
Twitter
Legal and About Us
About Mondo Visione
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Cookies
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Sitemap
© Mondo Visione 2019
About Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Careers
Sitemap
Back to Top
News RSS
Site by Red Ant