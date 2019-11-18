The MiG Report - TSX, TSX Venture Exchange

231 new issuers listed year to date: 115 on Toronto Stock Exchange and 116 on TSX Venture Exchange.
91 Corporate Issuers
87 ETFs
51 CPCs
1 Closed-End Fund
1 SPAC
$26.5 billion of equity capital was raised on TSX ($22.9B) and TSXV ($3.6B) year to date.
Click here to download the full list of TSX and TSXV issuers at October 31, 2019.
For a list of the new listings on TSX and TSXV as at October 31, 2019, click here.
Real Estate Financings Increase 110%
TSX/TSXV Real Estate issuers have raised $6.6 billion dollars year to date October 2019. This represents a 110% increase over the same period in 2018, on track to be the best fundraising year in the past decade. In October alone, the sector raised nearly $1.2 billion.
The market cap of TSX/TSXV Real Estate issuers has also seen a significant increase, up 139% in the past 10 years. The 89 companies have a combined market cap of $120 billion.
Click here for a list of Real Estate issuers on TSX/TSXV.