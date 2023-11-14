The Latibex Forum Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary By Bringing Together Companies And Investors From Next Tuesday The 21st

More than 40 listed companies from Latin America and Spain and 70 investors will meet at the benchmark meeting on investment in the region

The panels will address issues such as the macroeconomic situation in the region, investment opportunities, digitalization or sustainable finances

Javier Hernani, CEO of BME and President of the Ibero-American Federation of Exchanges (FIAB, Federación Iberoamericana de Bolsas) will highlight the role of markets to foster growth in the region

The 25th edition of the Latibex Forum will be held on 21 and 22 November. The event, organised by BME at the Madrid Stock Exchange, will once again be the benchmark investment meeting point between Latin America and Europe. More than 40 listed companies and 70 investors (25% international) will attend the event, where more than 250 meetings have been scheduled.

In addition to private meetings between companies and investors, the Latibex Forum will include an extensive programme of public panels where the main current issues affecting the region will be discussed. On Tuesday, the 21st at 10am, the panel "Analysis of the macroeconomic environment in Latin America" will be held, with the participation of Juan Cerruti, Chief Economist at Santander; Alejandro Padilla, Chief Economist at Banorte, and Germán Ríos, president of the Latin America Observatory at IE University. This panel will be followed by a round table discussion with managers from Fidelity, Renta 4 Gestora and Caja de Ingenieros Gestión to analyse the investment outlook for Latin American equities.

The opening lunch will be held at 13:30 and will be attended by Javier Hernani, CEO of BME; Carlos Matarranz, Global Head of Santander Wealth Management and Insurance, and Alberto Fortún, partner at Cuatrecasas. The first day will conclude in the afternoon with a panel dedicated to urban sustainability and energy transition, the great challenge of smart cities in Latin America.

Wednesday 22 will be the second and final day of the Latibex Forum, which will include four new panels. The first of these will be dedicated to renewable energies as a driver of development in the region, given that in Latin America a quarter of energy comes from renewable energies, double the world average. This will be followed by the panel "Spain, gateway to Ibero-American investment in Europe", which will highlight how the financial markets can strengthen the growth of Ibero-American investment in Europe with Spain as a natural entry point. The last two round tables will be "Building a sustainable financing model. Case study: Uruguay", moderated by Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, CEO of BME Renta Fija, and "Digitalisation as a lever for change towards sustainable growth in Latin America", the latter in the afternoon.

"Throughout these 25 years, the Latibex Forum has witnessed major transformations in Latin America's economy and financial markets. What has remained unchanged throughout this time is BME's commitment to the region, both through the Latibex market, which we launched in 1999 and is the only international market in euros for Latin American companies, and through BME's various projects and initiatives from our Bogota office. We want to continue to be a relevant player in the development of financial markets in a region as dynamic and full of opportunities as Latin America," explains Javier Hernani, CEO of BME and current president of the Ibero-American Federation of Exchanges (FIAB, by its acronym in Spanish).

Among the companies attending the event are leading Latin American companies such as Brazil's Bradespar, BTG Pactual, Cemig and Neoenergia; Mexico's Cox Energy, Gruma, Grupo Financiero Banorte, Grupo Financiero Inbursa and Rotoplas, and Chile's ILC Inversiones, as well as Spanish companies listed on the stock exchange and BME Growth with a presence in the region such as Santander, BBVA, Iberdrola, Telefónica, Repsol and Mapfre.

Santander and Cuatrecasas are the main sponsors of the Latibex Forum, which has Morningstar, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, ICEX, Invest in Madrid, Economatica, Euroland IR and World Television as sponsors and the Spanish Institute of Analysts, Atribus and CFA Society Spain as collaborators.

You can find more information about the Forum and register on their website.