The Indices Linked To BME Growth Change Name

BME has agreed to carry out a modification of the Technical Standards for the composition and calculation of the stock market indices. These changes take place following MAB’s rebranding as BME Growth, after the Spanish stock market supervisor, CNMV, granted this market the European Growth Market status, called Mercado de Pymes en Expansión in Spain.
From now on, the IBEX MAB All Share index will be called IBEX Growth Market All Share, while the IBEX MAB 15, which is made up of the 15 most liquid companies in this market, will be denominated IBEX Growth Market 15.
The return on these indices so far this year has been 22.8% and 27.8%, respectively.
In addition to the name change, the calculation of the free-float is also modified, so that only stakes greater than 5% will be taken into account, in contrast with the current 10%. The shareholdings of directors and executives are also no longer considered for this purpose, in order to be aligned with the new regulations.
The new technical standards will be implemented as of October 1st.