The Global Association Of Central Counterparties – Adopts Its New Name And Branding From CCP12 To CCP Global

Today, The Global Association of Central Counterparties, officially adopts its new name and branding as CCP Global. The full official name will remain The Global Association of Central Counterparties. For years, the association had used “CCP12” as its name, reflecting an early core group of twelve CCPs who established the association in 2001. The decision was taken during the Annual General Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on the 13th June 2023, and becomes effective as of 31 st August 2023.

The rebranding signifies the association's enduring commitment to advancing collaboration and innovation among central counterparties globally.

"Our name change to CCP Global marks a historical step for our international association of central counterparties. The name change reflects the global nature of our CCP membership and resonates with our vision, mission, and the collaborative role we play around the interconnected financial world." Said Chairman of CCP Global, Kevin McClear.

“While CCP12 was well recognised, the true membership is - at 42 members representing over 60 CCPs, a bit modest and out of date. CCP Global is a better fit for representing our membership’s breadth, and I am pleased the AGM enacted this change." Said Teo Floor, CEO of The Global Association of Central Counterparties.