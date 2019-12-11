The Financial Supervisory Authority Of Iceland (FME) Goes Live With Scila Surveillance For Market Monitoring And Prevention Of Market Abuse And Insider Dealing

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Iceland (FME), the regulatory organization charged with the task of supervising regulated entities on Iceland, has gone live with Scila Surveillance, provided by the Stockholm-based leading independent surveillance technology provider Scila AB. Following a public tender, Scila was selected to deliver a market surveillance system to FME.
Scila provides FME with a powerful and flexible real-time market surveillance system which is deployed at over 50 customer sites, including regulators, exchanges and market participants. The system includes a broad selection of alert rules and reports, a powerful search and replay functionality as well as trading analytics tools. The system utilizes advanced machine learning capabilities to classify alerts and e-communication like chats, emails and voice recordings.
“FME is investing in proven technology, which assists regulators in monitoring their markets and making sure that trading is done in an orderly fashion. We offer our customers a modern, AI-assisted surveillance system which is used by some of the most sophisticated surveillance professionals in the industry. “says Lars-Ivar Sellberg, Executive Chairman and one of the Co-Founders at Scila.