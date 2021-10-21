The Federation Of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges Holds “Meet The Market With FEAS | Kazakhstan Stock Exchange & Republican Stock Exchange Toshkent” Virtual Event

On October 20th, 2021, The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), alongside with its members from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, held the “Meet the Market with FEAS | Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and Republican Stock Exchange “Toshknet”” virtual event.
This event was the sixth one in the Meet the Market with FEAS event series. The purpose of the initiative is to organize virtual Meetings/Roadshows for FEAS members’ markets to raise awareness about the market structures, operations, processes and benefits, and give the answer to the question “Why to invest in a specific country”?
Around 100 participants have gathered for the one-day online event, who represented Stock Exchanges, Investment Banks, Brokerage Firms, International Corporations, Asset Managers, Funds as well as local Market Participants, spanning the world from Asia to Europe, Middle East to Africa, and more.
The opening remarks were made by FEAS Secretary General Dr. Konstantin Saroyan and Deputy Secretary General Ms. Armenuhi Hovakimyan.
Ms. Alina Aldambergen, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Vice-Chair of FEAS, welcomed participants and presented the financial market of Kazakhstan, KASE' projects and trends in the market.
KASE services four markets: FX, securities, money market and derivatives. KASE provides a broad range of services, upgraded its trading systems and recently launched CCP in all markets.
A number of positive trends prevail in Kazakh securities market in 2021: KASE Shares Index increased by 26% (since the beginning of 2021), equity market trading volume grew by 17%, the secondary corporate bond market trading increased by 2.2 times, the investment fund and ETF market increased by 3.2. Total trading volume in the exchange's markets increased by 28% and amounted to $269 bln, including the securities market of $10 bln and FX market of $25 bln.
An important trend in the Kazakhstan capital market is the growth in the number of retail investor accounts: since the beginning of 2021 the number of accounts opened at CSD increased by more than 65 000. Also, during 2020-2021 five issues of green bonds for more than $100 million were successfully placed on KASE to support ESG projects.
As part of the implementation of the 2019-2021 strategy, KASE launched new trading systems in the securities and repo, FX and derivatives markets within the strategic partnership with MOEX. The CCP services were launched in all markets. Currently, KASE is also upgrading its in-house IT systems and launching projects in partnership with brokers to enhance liquidity in the stock and derivatives markets.
Mr. Bekzod Usmonov, Chairman of the Management Board of Republic Stock Exchange “Toshkent”, introduced an overview of the state of the Uzbekistan economy at the moment and its prospects in the future. Also, he revealed the economic indicators of the country over the past 5 years demonstrating its promising opportunities. Moreover, in his speech, were voiced the goals that Uzbekistan set.
Following Mr. Usmonov’s presentation, Mr. Dmitriy Neudachin, Head of Strategic Planning of Republic Stock Exchange “Toshkent” talked about the stock exchange. The speaker began his speech by talking about the history of the organization, its current performance and structure. Further, the speech began to describe in more depth the current activities of the institution, revealing statistical data in a wide range. Based on the given information, Mr. Neudachin gave his forecast towards the confident development of the stock market in Uzbekistan. Also, the speaker mentioned the goals of the UZSEand the strategy of reaching them.
Dr. Konstantin Saroyan, FEAS Secretary General said: “Thanks to our distinguished members Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and Republican Stock Exchange “Toshkent” for the effort that they put into this event. It’s always interesting to follow the international market's developments, especially in these hard times, thanks to our members for great presentations!
This is the sixth time we are meeting to discover FEAS Members Markets. I would also like to thank all the participants for joining us today. Stay tuned to FEAS activities, the best is yet to come”.
Mr. Bekzod Usmonov, Republican Stock Exchange “Toshkent”, said: “I am grateful that Uzbekistan capital markets are attracting attention of both foreign and local investors. I believe that we are standing on the threshold of new opportunities for the Uzbek markets. We have always strived to develop stock exchange and we are now working on introducing new products and instruments to widen the range of possibilities for issuers and investors”.