The Federation Of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges Holds “Meet The Market With FEAS | The Iranian Capital Market” Virtual Event

On July 15th, 2021, The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), alongside with its members from Iran, held the “Meet the Market with FEAS | The Iranian Capital Market” virtual event.
This event was the fourth one in the Meet the Market with FEAS event series. The purpose of the initiative is to organize virtual Meetings/Roadshows for FEAS members’ markets to raise awareness about the market structures, operations, processes and benefits, and give the answer to the question “Why to invest in a specific country”? During the virtual meeting participants met the representatives of - Tehran Stock Exchange; Iran FaraBourse; Central Securities Depository of Iran; Iranian Institutional Investors Association; Securities Exchange Brokers Association (SEBA); Tehran Stock Exchange Tech Mgmt. Co (TSETMC); Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO Iran).
More than 100 participants have gathered for the one-day online event, coming from different parts of the world. Participants represented Stock Exchanges, Investment Banks, Brokerage Firms, International Corporations, Asset Managers, Funds as well as local Market Participants.
The opening remarks were made by FEAS Secretary General Dr. Konstantin Saroyan and Deputy Secretary General Ms. Armenuhi Hovakimyan, followed by the Welcome Speech from the Dr. Bahador Bijani, Vice-Chairman International & Foreign Investment Affairs of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Iran.
Dr. Ali Sahraee, CEO of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), welcomed the participants and after providing a macro perspective of Iran's economy, capital market and TSE's plans and policies, gave the floor to Ms. Elaheh Safavi, International Officer of TSE, who presented the Exchange's structure, operations and achievements in the past years, and described investors protection, as well as foreign investment regulations. Afterwards, Dr. Mehran Mohammadi, TSE's director of Organizational Excellence, briefed the audience about some of the Exchange's derivatives instruments, their trading mechanisms and other related technical details.
The very last presentation was made by Mr. Hossein Fahimi, CEO of CSDIran, who introduced CSDI and its most important roles and functions. He then elaborated on operations, responsibilities, and services provided to different market stakeholders, including foreign personal/legal investors in the Iranian capital market. Providing a deep insight about the post- trade services and mechanism designed and deployed by CSDI for settlement of trades in the Iranian equities and commodity markets were other areas that Mr.Fahimi covered during his online speech at the event.
Mr. Fahimi explained the ways CSDI manages risks. He said employing credit limits, collateral management, Settlement Guarantee Fund, and partnership with banks are the four methods CSDI manages risks related to credit and settlement of trades. He then went on to enumerate the three groups of services offered to foreign investors of the Iranian capital market i.e. legal, operational and value-added which he then described thoroughly.
In closing he hoped that with good will, clear ambitions and a strong commitment, all countries will reach the common goal of developing their financial markets.
The presentations were followed by Q&A Session, during which the participants actively asked questions to the speakers.
Dr. Konstantin Saroyan, FEAS Secretary General said: “Thanks to all our members from Iran, for their active participation in today’s event. Thanks for giving us valuable insights related to Investment Opportunities in Iran and Capital Market Operations in general.
This is the fourth time we are organizing the Meet the Market event for FEAS Members! I would like to thank all the participants for joining us today, to discover the Iranian Capital Market. FEAS works for its Members, so stay tuned to FEAS, as we continue to develop our mission, to promote cooperation, development, collaboration and promotion of our members”.
Mr. Amir Hamooni, IFB CEO said: “Thanks FEAS for organizing this event. They are doing great bringing FEAS region Markets into the highlight. Wish all the participants and the secretariat itself best of luck in their endeavor”.
Mr. Hossein Fahimi, CSDIran CEO said: “Opening trading accounts, registry, depository, safekeeping of securities, risk management, clearing & settlement, corporate actions (like dividend distribution) and such alike are among the main services that CSDI offers. The important and decisive role CSDI plays in these areas has made this company the only depository in Iran and one of the major players in the Iranian capital market.”