The Federation Of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges Holds “Capital Market Talks” Event In Yerevan, Armenia

Today, the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) holds the very first “Capital Market Talks” event in Yerevan, Armenia.
Continuing its mission to promote collaboration of the capital markets of the Eurasian region, the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges is delighted to host the first in-person gathering after a long break.
"Capital Market Talks" is an invitation-only closed event, with a special agenda of discussion. With the new initiative, FEAS would like to design in-person gathering alternatives to big conferences in a new world and give the floor to all participants for speaking. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the places are limited and are based only on invitations.
40 Participants around 20 institutions participated in the event. The event was also attended by Mr. Vahan Kerobyan, the Minister of Economy of Armenia; Mr. Vakhtang Abrahamyan, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia; Mr. Arman Jhangiryan, Head of Financial Market Development and Analysis Department at the Ministry of Finance of Armenia. Dr. Konstantin Saroyan moderated the roundtable discussions where all participants shared their opinions about the topics.
During the one-day event participants discussed two main topics:
1. Capital Market Development Incentives
2. The Role of Technology and Prospects of Post-Trade Infrastructure
Dr. Mohammad Farid Saleh, FEAS Chairman and EGX Executive Chairman said: “It was my pleasure meeting with FEAS members and non-members, key players of the capital market industry from Asia and Europe in one place to discuss, experiences, challenges, and new opportunities for the development of our industry. I hope the event was as insightful for all participating parties who were present physically or virtually.
I would like to thank the FEAS Secretariat for their efforts in organizing the meetings and this event “Capital Market Talks” and I am looking forward to our future activities for the benefit of FEAS members.”.
Dr. Konstantin Saroyan, FEAS Secretary General said: “I am very excited to see familiar faces in Yerevan, Armenia joining us during the very first “FEAS Capital Market Talks” event. It’s a great pleasure to meet you all again, since the global pandemic.
The “Capital Market Talks” event is aimed to gather industry leaders under one roof, to discuss the capital market trends, events, threats and opportunities. I hope that today’s participants enjoyed this format of discussions: thanks to everyone for participating in fruitful discussions. We hope to see you all again together with the FEAS whole community gathering next year, during our annual conference ConFEAS 2022 or the second Capital Market Talks event”.