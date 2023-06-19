The Federation Of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges Holds 37th General Assembly Meeting And Governance Elections In Yerevan, Armenia

The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) announces the 37th Annual General Assembly meeting in Yerevan, Armenia, hosted by FEAS Member Armenia Securities Exchange, on June 14, 2023.

The one-day event has brought together the executives of the stock exchanges of the members of the federation from more than 20 countries. During the General Assembly meeting, FEAS Members elected FEAS Chairman, FEAS Vice-Chairman, FEAS Working Committee Chairman, FEAS Working Committee Vice-Chairman, Eleven New Board Members, Four New Audit Committee Members, Audit Committee Chairman and Vice-Chairman.

The event started with the opening remarks by the Secretary General of federation Dr. Konstantin Saroyan. He continued his speech with updates on FEAS current activities and Action Plan 2023. The opening remarks were followed by elections. After the elections, in the scope of FEAS Case Studies FEAS member Armenia Securities Exchange presented two new projects.

FEAS Eleven Board members are:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Muscat Stock Exchange

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

Athens Stock Exchange

Amman Stock Exchange

Armenia Securities Exchange

Tehran Stock Exchange

Iran Fara Bourse

Palestine Exchange

EBRD

TSETMC

FEAS New Chairman is: Mr. Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange

FEAS New Vice-Chairman is: Mr. Haitham Al Salmi, Muscat Stock Exchange

FEAS New Working Committee Chairman is: Ms. Alina Aldambergen, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

FEAS New Working Committee Vice-Chairman is: Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, Athens Stock Exchange

FEAS Audit Committee members are:

Republican Stock Exchange Toshkent (Mr. George Paresishvili - Chairman)

Central Depository of Armenia (Mr. Vahan Stepanyan - Vice-Chairman)

Central Securities Depository of Iran

Iranian Institutional Investors Association

Mr. Radu Hanga, FEAS Newly Elected Chairman said: "It’s a great honor to be elected as FEAS Chairman and I thank our colleagues for their confidence votes. Bucharest Stock Exchange has been an active member of FEAS for more than 20 years. We are a strong supporter of the federation as a link between its members, a platform that can help us better know each other, share our experiences for growing our markets and improving their visibility towards local and global investors. We believe in the power of diversity, one of the key features of FEAS. The newly elected Board, together with the FEAS team and our member stock exchanges, will continue focusing on our mission of developing our capital markets, increasing their global visibility and attractiveness towards both issuers and investors."

Dr. Konstantin Saroyan, FEAS Secretary General said: “I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our outgoing Board Members and Audit Committee Members for their remarkable contributions in shaping and strengthening FEAS as it stands today.”

He added: “Today, FEAS members have elected new Governance for the federation. We are thrilled about the appointment of our new Chairman, along with the addition of new Board Members and Audit Committee Members. With this leadership, we are confident that FEAS will continue advance its mission, which is to foster cooperation, development, collaboration, and promotion of the capital markets in the Eurasian region. We extend our gratitude to all our members for their support and dedication to the realization of FEAS's mission."

Mr. Hayk Yeganyan, Armenia Securities Exchange CEO said: “First of all, I would like to take the honor of welcoming each of you to the FEAS General Assembly Meeting. During these years, FEAS has demonstrated its role as a federation and we can proudly say that it serves as an effective platform for active cooperation, mutual assistance and exchange of experiences. After presenting our products to FEAS members we look forward to further cooperation.”

The event has been followed by FEAS flagship “ConFEAS 2023” conference, which gathered around 200 participants. Find more about the event here.