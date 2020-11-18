The Federation Of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges Holds 30th Annual General Assembly And 81st Working Committee Meeting

Today, the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) announces the 30th Annual General Assembly and 81st Working Committee Meetings.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year the event is organized in Online Format. The one-day online event has gathered together the executives of the stock exchanges of the members of the federation from more than 20 countries.
During the General Assembly meeting, Sydney Stock Exchange has been approved as a Full member of the federation, and Iranian Institutional Investors Association as an Affiliate member.
This membership gives them an opportunity to get FEAS Benefits, such as business support, knowledge sharing through training and webinars, research and publications, PR Support, participation in FEAS Flagship event ConFEAS. With this membership earned Sydney Stock Exchange and Iranian Institutional Investors Association support federation’s vision and mission to contribute to the cooperation, development, support and promotion of capital markets in the Euro-Asian Region (i.e. Europe, Asia and the Mediterranean Basin).
After the new members online welcoming ceremony, the 2020 action plan performance was presented by FEAS Secretariat to FEAS Members, followed by the thorough discussion of previous projects and initiatives, the 2021 action plan was also approved by the General Assembly.
The General Assembly meeting was followed by a Working Committee meeting. During the WoCo meeting, FEAS Members discussed and accepted the results of ongoing Task Forces and planned Task Forces for 2021.
For the fourth consecutive year, FEAS Secretariat prepared and presented a specially designed Business Effectiveness Report (BER), comprehensive research of financial and operational activities of FEAS member exchanges, and their comparison in terms of efficiency.
Mr. Ahmed Saleh Al Marhoon, FEAS Chairman: “On the Occasion of 30th FEAS General Assembly I would like to congratulate our members and associates, on the successful accomplishment of today’s events, even, during these unprecedented times of Covid-19.
This ceremony today marks the occasion of not just FEAS 30th Annual General Assembly but also the celebration of human spirit, which carries a strength beyond the physical barriers and limitations.
Henceforth, despite restrictions we were able to come together and work together, continuously and tirelessly towards the unified goals of prosperity and growth for this federation and its members.
In lights of today’s ceremonies and the current global situation, I would like to remind our member exchanges that we are together in this and it is this unity that shall help us overcome this current crisis and shall deliver upon us a new dawn of peace, prosperity and stability. I wish us all ‘All the very best for your future plans and hope that we shall soon be able to meet in person!' ”.
Dr. Konstantin Saroyan, FEAS Secretary General said: “We have already faced several issues in 2020: COVID-19 global pandemic challenged all of us, but at the same time, it showed us that we are strong and powerful when we are united. During these past months, FEAS Secretariat, alongside with its members, have accomplished several projects and organized different online trainings and meetings, as part of the federation's mission to develop the capital markets in the region. Today, during FEAS Online General Assembly and WoCo Meeting, we discussed all our previous projects, and developed a new action plan for 2021. I am happy to see that even during these hard times, the secretariat and members are keen to develop the federation’s mission.
I hereby would like to congratulate FEAS New Full member Sydney Stock Exchange and Affiliate member Iranian Institutional Investors Association. With this great news ahead, the FEAS will continue to develop its mission, to promote cooperation, development, collaboration and promotion of the capital markets of the Eurasian region”.