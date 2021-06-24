The Federation Of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) Partners with KRM22 to organize Risk-Based Performance Management training seminarso

The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges is pleased to announce a partnership with KRM 22, a specialist software investment business led by industry experts, with an investment focus on risk management software and technology predominantly for capital markets, to deliver a thought-leadership series based on the Risk-Based Performance Management framework.
Over the last 10 years, Capital Markets firms, including exchanges have recognized the need to move beyond traditional enterprise risk management, to an approach which is integrated with, and aligned to the businesses strategic and operational objectives. This evolution has been driven by regulators and boards as they push the development of better risk management practices and culture.
This evolution in Enterprise Risk Management has been reflected in the most recent updates of the COSO Enterprise Risk Framework and ISO31000. Both influential frameworks have increased the emphasis on integrating enterprise risk management with strategy.
As a membership organization, FEAS is always proactively seeking to provide its members with the latest training and access to thought-leaders. FEAS have chosen to work with KRM22’s Andrew Smart as the creator of Risk-Based Performance Management framework (www.rbpmframework.com) to create and deliver a thought leadership program focusing on integration of risk management and strategy execution.
The Risk-Based Performance Management (RBPM) framework was developed in the wake of the 2008/09 financial crisis to enable firms to improve their strategic execution in the face of significant uncertain and rapid change. The RBPM framework emphasizes the alignment of risk appetite to strategic objectives, and rather than focusing on reducing risk taking, it provides the tools and framework to take the right level of risk to deliver the firm’s strategic objectives.