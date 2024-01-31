The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Completed The Semi-Annual Review Of The Egyptian Stock Market Indices Will Be Effective From February 1st

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) completed the semi-annual review of the Egyptian stock market indices, for the period from July to December 2023.

EGX30, EGX30 Capped, and EGX30 TR witnessed a change of 3 companies, while EGX70 EWI witnessed the exclusion of 17 companies, 3 of which joined EGX30, and another 17 joined. EGX100 EWI witnessed the exclusion of 14 companies and the inclusion of 14 others.

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) conducts review twice a year on the stock indices, the first ends in January, and is scheduled to be effective on 1st February, and the second review ends by the end of July and is scheduled to be effective on 1st August.

The review monitors the changes in companies' different criteria and measures according to the methodologies of each index.

The Egyptian Exchange has developed its main indices’ methodologies to enhance the importance of liquidity and activity rates of the constituents included in the index:

For The Main Index (EGX30): its methodology has been developed by modifying the criteria of trading days required to join the index. Currently, the company's shares have to be traded in 95% of the trading days during the review period, instead of 65%.

In addition, the methodology of the EGX70 EWI index has been developed by modifying the Index's criteria of trading days required to join the index. Currently, the company's shares have to be traded in 90% of the trading days during the review period, instead of 65%.

Also, two additional liquidity criteria have been added, The first criterion stipulates that the average daily number of trading investors shall not be less than 0.1% of the daily average number of trading investors in the total market during the review period.

The second criterion stipulates that the turnover rate of free-float shares shall not be less than 10% over the last six months, or that the average daily traded value shall not be less than 0.0005 of the daily average traded value of main market.

During the review period, the treasury bonds index witnessed a number of changes, as 21 issues were removed from the index compared to the inclusion of 2 issues of treasury bonds, thus bringing the total number of bonds constituting the index to 19 issues. It is worth noting that the Egyptian Exchange conducts a monthly review of Treasury bond indices, according to the criteria of inclusion and exclusion in the indices methodology.

The ongoing development of the methodology of the different market indices comes in line with international best practices, and after consultation with the different capital market parties and representatives in the Indices committee in the Egyptian Exchange, and in the framework of the financial community dialogue held during the discussion of “the strategy of the Egyptian Exchange's Board of Directors for Development” in accordance with clause 36 thereof.

The following are changes in constituents for the EGX Indices, which will take place as of the close of January 31, 2024.

EGX30, EGX30 Capped, & EGX30 TR Index

No. List of Included Companies No. List of Excluded Companies 1 Egyptian International Pharmaceuticals (EIPICO) 1 Cairo For Investment And Real Estate DevelopmentsCIRA Education 2 Ibnsina Pharma 2 Credit Agricole Egypt 3 Delta Sugar 3 B Investments Holding

EGX70 Equally Weighted Index

No. List of Included Companies No. List of Excluded Companies 1 Credit Agricole Egypt 1 Egyptian International Pharmaceuticals (EIPICO) 2 B Investments Holding 2 Canal Shipping Agencies 3 International Agricultural Products 3 Ismailia Development and Real Estate Co 4 Copper For Commercial Investment & Real Estate Development 4 Arabian Cement Company 5 El Ezz Porcelain (Gemma) 5 Glaxo Smith Kline 6 Cairo For Investment And Real Estate Developments-CIRA Edu 6 The Egyptian Modern Education Systems 7 Egyptian for Tourism Resorts 7 Arab Co. for Asset Management And Development 8 Ismailia Misr Poultry 8 Arab Moltaka Investments Co 9 Sharm Dreams Co. for Tourism Investment 9 The Egyptian Company for Construction DevelopmentLift Slab 10 Engineering Industries (ICON) 10 Orascom Financial Holding 11 Taqa Arabia 11 Egyptian Gulf Bank 12 Aspire Capital Holding For Financial Investments 12 Ibnsina Pharma 13 Prime Holding 13 Asek Company for Mining - Ascom 14 Amer Group Holding 14 Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt - In US Dollars 15 Giza General Contracting 15 Alexandria Spinning & Weaving (SPINALEX) 16 Elsaeed Contracting& Real Estate Investment Company SCCD 16 Delta Sugar 17 A Capital Holding 17 Lecico Egypt

EGX100 Equally Weighted Index

No. List of Included Companies No. List of Excluded Companies 1 International Agricultural Products 1 The Egyptian Modern Education Systems 2 El Ezz Porcelain (Gemma) 2 Arab Co. for Asset Management And Development 3 Egyptian for Tourism Resorts 3 The Egyptian Company for Construction DevelopmentLift Slab 4 Engineering Industries (ICON) 4 Egyptian Gulf Bank 5 Prime Holding 5 Asek Company for Mining - Ascom 6 Elsaeed Contracting& Real Estate Investment Company SCCD 6 Canal Shipping Agencies 7 Copper For Commercial Investment & Real Estate Development 7 Ismailia Development and Real Estate Co 8 Ismailia Misr Poultry 8 Arabian Cement Company 9 Sharm Dreams Co. for Tourism Investment 9 Glaxo Smith Kline 10 Taqa Arabia 10 Arab Moltaka Investments Co 11 Aspire Capital Holding For Financial Investments 11 Orascom Financial Holding 12 Amer Group Holding 12 Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt - In US Dollars 13 Giza General Contracting 13 Alexandria Spinning & Weaving (SPINALEX) 14 A Capital Holding 14 Lecico Egypt

EGX Treasury Bond Index