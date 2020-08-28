The EEX Transparency Platform Completed First Phase Of IIP Re-Assessment

Following a new registration and acknowledgement process for REMIT Inside Information Platforms (IIPs), EEX Transparency belongs to the first IIPs which completed the first step successfully. Market Participants can rely on the EEX Transparency Platform as #centralplatform. The final phase 2 assessment will test the stability of the data transfer in the month to come.
EEX Transparency supports power and natural gas market participants in the REMIT compliant disclosure of their inside information for any European market area. More than 200 market participants from 11 countries trust these services being available since the early days of the applicability of REMIT.
