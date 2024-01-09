The EBA Updates Technical Standards On Supervisory Colleges

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published final draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and final draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on the functioning of supervisory colleges under the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD). The technical standards, adopted in 2015, have been updated to reflect the new requirements laid down in the CRD V and Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR 2), as well as to take into account the EBA’s ongoing college monitoring activity and the lessons learned from the implementation of the standards. The updated standards aim at ensuring a common EU framework for colleges of supervisors and promoting a more efficient and effective supervision of cross-border banking groups.

effective identification of emerging risks in case of an event of adverse material impact on the risk profile of the group or its entities;

effective identification of emerging risks in case of an event of adverse material impact on the risk profile of the group or its entities;

appropriate use of the possibility for "entrustment of tasks and delegation of responsibility", when it facilitates the efficient and effective supervision of cross-border banking groups. Legal basis and background These final draft technical standards have been developed in accordance with Article 51(4)-(5) and Article 116(4)-(5) of Directive 2013/36/EU, which mandates the EBA to develop draft RTS specifying the general conditions of functioning of the colleges of supervisors, as well as draft ITS determining the operational functioning of the colleges of supervisors. In view of the considerable changes, the current RTS and ITS on colleges of supervisors, adopted by the European Commission in 2015, will be repealed as soon as the new ones are issued.




