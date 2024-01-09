The EBA Updates Technical Standards On Supervisory Colleges

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published final draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and final draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on the functioning of supervisory colleges under the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD). The technical standards, adopted in 2015, have been updated to reflect the new requirements laid down in the CRD V and Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR 2), as well as to take into account the EBA’s ongoing college monitoring activity and the lessons learned from the implementation of the standards. The updated standards aim at ensuring a common EU framework for colleges of supervisors and promoting a more efficient and effective supervision of cross-border banking groups.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published final draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and final draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on the functioning of supervisory colleges under the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD). The technical standards, adopted in 2015, have been updated to reflect the new requirements laid down in the CRD V and Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR 2), as well as to take into account the EBA’s ongoing college monitoring activity and the lessons learned from the implementation of the standards. The updated standards aim at ensuring a common EU framework for colleges of supervisors and promoting a more efficient and effective supervision of cross-border banking groups. The key amendments include: These final draft technical standards have been developed in accordance with Article 51(4)-(5) and Article 116(4)-(5) of Directive 2013/36/EU, which mandates the EBA to develop draft RTS specifying the general conditions of functioning of the colleges of supervisors, as well as draft ITS determining the operational functioning of the colleges of supervisors. In view of the considerable changes, the current RTS and ITS on colleges of supervisors, adopted by the European Commission in 2015, will be repealed as soon as the new ones are issued. (901.65 KB - PDF) (23.87 KB - Excel Spreadsheet) (376.62 KB - PDF)
Legal basis and background
Documents
Draft RTS and ITS on supervisory colleges
ANNEX I_ITS on supervisory colleges [XLSX]
ANNEX II_ITS on supervisory colleges
The key amendments include:
These final draft technical standards have been developed in accordance with Article 51(4)-(5) and Article 116(4)-(5) of Directive 2013/36/EU, which mandates the EBA to develop draft RTS specifying the general conditions of functioning of the colleges of supervisors, as well as draft ITS determining the operational functioning of the colleges of supervisors.
In view of the considerable changes, the current RTS and ITS on colleges of supervisors, adopted by the European Commission in 2015, will be repealed as soon as the new ones are issued.
