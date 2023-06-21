The EBA Publishes The Final Amending ITS On Supervisory Disclosure Under CRD

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its final draft amending Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory disclosures, which specify the format, structure, contents list and annual publication date of the supervisory information to be disclosed by competent authorities. The amended draft ITS incorporate the changes to the EU legal framework, in particular the changes related to supervisory reporting and investment firms.

These draft amending ITS aim at specifying the format, structure, contents list and annual publication date of the supervisory information to be disclosed by competent authorities. The rationale for amending the ITS was to consider changes to the EU legal framework, in particular the changes related to supervisory reporting and investment firms. The amendments reflect changes resulting from the legislation adopting the banking package under Directive (EU) 2019/878 amending Directive 2013/36/EU (CRD V) and Regulation (EU) 2019/876 amending Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (CRR2).

In addition, these amended ITS aim at enhancing the quality and comparability of the reported data by supervisors and provide the market with more information, enhancing transparency in this regard.

Legal basis and next steps

The ITS on supervisory disclosure have been developed in accordance with Article 143 of the CRD, which mandates the EBA to specify the format, structure, contents list and annual publication date of the information competent authorities shall publish on rules and guidance, options and discretions, general criteria and methodologies for the SREP and aggregate statistical data on key aspects of the implementation of the prudential framework.

The former final draft ITS was published in the EU Official Journal on 28 May 2019.