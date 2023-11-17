The EBA Publishes Final Templates To Collect Climate-Related Data From EU Banks

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published the final templates that will be used to collect climate-related data from EU banks in the context of the one-off Fit-for-55 climate risk scenario analysis. The templates are accompanied by a template guidance, which includes definitions and rules for compiling the templates. Furthermore, the EBA is also disclosing the list of banks participating in the exercise.

Background

The templates are designed to perform a data collection among 110 EU banks and gather climate-related and financial information on credit risk, market and real estate risks. The data collection will start from on 1 December 2023 and will be completed on 12 March 2024.

Banks are asked to report aggregated and counterparty level data as of December 2022. Collecting counterparty level data will allow to assess concentration risk of large climate exposures, as well as to capture amplification mechanisms and assess second round effects. Aggregated data will inform on the climate-related risks of the banking sector more broadly.