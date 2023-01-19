BV_Trial Banner.gif
The EBA Observed A Significant Increase In The Number Of High Earners Across EU Banks In 2021

Date 19/01/2023

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its Report on high earners for 2021. The analysis shows a significant increase of the number of individuals working for EU banks and investment firms who received a remuneration of more than EUR 1 million. This increase is linked to the overall good performance of institutions, in particular in the area of investment banking and trading and sales, continuing relocations of staff from the UK to the EU and a general increase in salaries.

 

