The EBA Launches Call For Papers For Its 2024 Policy Research Workshop

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today launched a call for papers in view of its 13th Policy Research Workshop taking place on 6-7 November 2024 and titled “Boundaries of Banking Regulation”. The deadline for submitting papers is 5 July 2024.

The workshop aims at bringing together economists and researchers from supervisory authorities and central banks, as well as leading academics, to discuss and explore policies that can ensure innovation in a context of competition and risk arbitrage, while ensuring financial stability.

In preparation for the workshop, the EBA invites the submission of policy-oriented, preferably empirical, research papers on the following topics:

• Implications of the growing role of non-bank financial intermediaries for loan origination standards, access to finance for riskier borrowers and for the stability of credit supply over the business cycle.

• Maturity transformation intermediated by asset management firms, including private equity and hedge funds, non-bank finance firms and the use of security markets.

• Links between non-supervised and supervised financial entities and potential financial stability implications of failures of non-bank financial firms.

• Importance of regulatory supervision for non-bank systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs).

• Development of digital technologies, regulatory challenges and responses.

Interested parties can download the detailed call for papers, which includes additional information on the proposed topics for the papers, composition of the programme committee and contact details for the submission of papers. The submission deadline is 5 July 2024.

Contributors will be notified by September 2024.