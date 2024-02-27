Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

The EBA Launches Call For Expression Of Interest For Its New Banking Stakeholder Group

Date 27/02/2024

 

 

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a call for expression of interest to set up its new Banking Stakeholder Group (BSG) and to create a reserve list.  The mandate of the current members will expire on 30 June 2024. The call for expression of interest is open to candidates representing stakeholders across the European Union. The deadline for application is 27 March 2024 at 23:59 CET. 

Application process

The applications must be submitted via the online form and be accompanied by a CV in Europass format. Candidates are also invited to provide a letter of motivation clearly stating the reasons for the application as well as their main expectations in terms of future contribution to the work of the BSG.

The relevant documents for the application are available here. 

Selection process and next steps

Details on the selection process can be found in the selection procedure document.

The EBA aims to ensure, to the extent possible, an appropriate reflection of diversity of the banking sector, geographical and gender balance and representation of stakeholders across the EU.

The final decision on the composition of the BSG will be taken by the EBA's Board of Supervisors (BoS) in June 2024. Applicants will be informed accordingly by the end of June 2024 and the composition of the new BSG will be made available on the EBA's website. The BoS will also appoint candidates to be included in a reserve list.

The first meeting of the newly composed BSG will be held on 16 July 2024. 

Background information 

The BSG is set up according to Article 37 of the EBA Founding Regulation, to help facilitate dialogue and consultation with stakeholders on the work of the EBA.

  • The BSG  is composed of 30 members, of which, 13 members representing, in balanced proportions, financial institutions operating in the Union of whom three shall represent cooperative and savings banks; 13 members representing employees’ representatives of financial institutions operating in the Union, consumers, users of banking services and representatives of SME’s; and 4 members who are independent top-ranking academics.
  • The BSG meetings take place at least four times a year, either virtually or in person, at the EBA premises in Paris. The EBA provides adequate compensation to members that represent non-profit organisations (this excludes industry representatives). Each member of the EBA BSG serves for a period of four years and individual terms can be renewed once. More information on the BSG activities can be found here

