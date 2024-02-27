The EBA Launches Call For Expression Of Interest For Its New Banking Stakeholder Group

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a call for expression of interest to set up its new Banking Stakeholder Group (BSG) and to create a reserve list. The mandate of the current members will expire on 30 June 2024. The call for expression of interest is open to candidates representing stakeholders across the European Union. The deadline for application is 27 March 2024 at 23:59 CET.

Application process

The applications must be submitted via the online form and be accompanied by a CV in Europass format. Candidates are also invited to provide a letter of motivation clearly stating the reasons for the application as well as their main expectations in terms of future contribution to the work of the BSG.

The relevant documents for the application are available here.

Selection process and next steps

Details on the selection process can be found in the selection procedure document.

The EBA aims to ensure, to the extent possible, an appropriate reflection of diversity of the banking sector, geographical and gender balance and representation of stakeholders across the EU.

The final decision on the composition of the BSG will be taken by the EBA's Board of Supervisors (BoS) in June 2024. Applicants will be informed accordingly by the end of June 2024 and the composition of the new BSG will be made available on the EBA's website. The BoS will also appoint candidates to be included in a reserve list.

The first meeting of the newly composed BSG will be held on 16 July 2024.

Background information

The BSG is set up according to Article 37 of the EBA Founding Regulation, to help facilitate dialogue and consultation with stakeholders on the work of the EBA.