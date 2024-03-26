The EBA Extends Deadline Of Call For Expression Of Interest For Its New Banking Stakeholder Group

The European Banking Authority (EBA) extended today the deadline for applications to the call for expression of interest to set up its new Banking Stakeholder Group (BSG) and create a reserve list. The extended deadline for application is 9 April 2024 at 23:59 CEST. The call for expression of interest is open to candidates representing stakeholders across the European Union. (400.82 KB - PDF) (151.24 KB - PDF)
