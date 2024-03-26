Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

The EBA Extends Deadline Of Call For Expression Of Interest For Its New Banking Stakeholder Group

Date 26/03/2024

The European Banking Authority (EBA) extended today the deadline for applications to the call for expression of interest to set up its new Banking Stakeholder Group (BSG) and create a reserve list.  The extended deadline for application is 9 April 2024 at 23:59 CEST.

The call for expression of interest is open to candidates representing stakeholders across the European Union. 

Documents

Call for expression of interest BSG - extended dealine

(400.82 KB - PDF)

Download
Data Protection Notice – BSG Call for Expression of Interest

(151.24 KB - PDF)

Download

