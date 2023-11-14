The EBA Announces Timing For Publication Of 2023 EU-Wide Transparency Exercise And Risk Assessment Report

The European Banking Authority (EBA) announced today that its 2023 Risk Assessment Report and transparency exercise with bank by bank data will be released on Tuesday 12 December 2023 at 18:00 CET.



Background The transparency exercise is part of the EBA's ongoing efforts to foster transparency and market discipline in the EU financial market. It complements banks' own Pillar 3 disclosures, as laid down in the EU's capital requirements directive (CRD). Along with the dataset, the EBA will also publish a wide range of interactive tools that allow users to compare and to visualise data across time. at a country level and bank-by-bank. LINKS 2023 EU-wide transparency exercise