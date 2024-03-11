The Dialogue Between The Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA) And The Center For Financial Industry Information Systems (FISC)

On January 25, 2024, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) held a meeting with the Center for Financial Industry Information Systems (FISC).The FSA periodically holds this meeting with the FISC to exchange views on issues related to IT environment surrounding the financial sector and challenges that the financial industry is facing. It counted 19 times since the FSA and the FISC began to hold this opportunity.



The meeting was joined by staff members of both sides including the Director-General of the Strategy Development and Management Bureau of the FSA and the President of the FISC. They discussed the revision of the FISC Security Guidelines on Computer Systems for Financial Institutions,* FSA’s activities that aims to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial sector and IT governance of financial institutions, and other matters.

* FISC Security Guidelines on Computer Systems for Financial Institutions provide security standards on developments, installation and maintenance of ICT systems in financial institutions. It also provides case studies to elaborate standards.



As in the past years, the FSA will work together with the FISC to further strengthen cybersecurity and improve IT governance in the financial sector.