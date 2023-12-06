The Diagonal Of Growth, CEO Blog, Written By HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin

Where do we go from here?

When I meet with clients, attend conferences and look to fly the flag for HKEX internationally, the key discussion is almost always the same: what is the outlook for the world economy?

This is without doubt the right question to be asking and given what the world has experienced recently – volatile markets, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, and fears of global fragmentation and recession – it is also understandable. These factors undoubtedly cloud the short-term and impact markets day-to-day.

Click here for full details.