The Derivatives Service Bureau Publishes 2023 OTC ISIN Consultation Report - Further Evolution Of The Service In The Coming Months

Date 30/06/2023

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), the golden global source of reference data for Over-the-Counter (OTC) derivatives, has published the 2023 Industry Consultation Final Report today related to the 2024 OTC International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) and Classification Financial Instrument code (CFI) service provision. 

 

The industry consultation process enables stakeholders and market participants to contribute towards the evolution of the DSB service by providing feedback on topics of interest. The Final Report summarises the feedback on the approach for the introduction of a Security Operations Centre and provides insight into industry perspectives on the implementation of a revised Release Process and Proprietary Index Workflow. Additionally, the Report outlines details on support for increasing the Search-Only API User fees to reflect the larger infrastructure and costs required for API functionality.

Emma Kalliomaki, Managing Director of ANNA and the DSB, said, “We would like to thank industry for their participation in the consultation, and have been encouraged by the increase in the number of responses this year. Stakeholder feedback is instrumental in understanding industry appetite for change as well as highlighting areas of interest for future consideration.”

You can read the Final Report on the DSB website: https://www.anna-dsb.com/download/dsb-2024-final-consultation-report/
For more information about how to get involved with the consultation process, please contact us via industry_consultation@anna-dsb.com. All other questions can be directed to secretariat@anna-dsb.com.

