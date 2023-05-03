The Derivatives Service Bureau Publishes 2023 OTC ISIN Consultation Paper - DSB Encourages Industry To Respond Before 31 May 2023, With Opportunity For Market Feedback To Be Included In 2024 Workstreams

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), the golden global source of reference data for Over-the-Counter (OTC) derivatives, has published the 2023 industry consultation paper related to the 2024 OTC International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) and Classification Financial Instrument code (CFI) service provision.

The DSB provided stakeholders with notice of the consultation timeline in March this year to ensure sufficient time to plan and align resources for participation, and has now published the consultation paper for industry views. Stakeholders have until 31 May 2023 to respond, with market participants encouraged to contribute to the continued evolution of the service by providing feedback on topics of interest to them.

The consultation paper will focus on the next steps for the Security Operations Centre investigated as part of the 2022 industry consultation. It will also look at the Proprietary Index workflow and any industry suggestions for improvement. A review of proposed changes to the release process is another topic raised in the consultation, as well as the Search Only API User Type Fee determination based on the infrastructure and support costs for programmatic connectivity.

As with previous years, the consultation aims to ensure that the DSB develops aspects of the service that users find the most valuable. It is vital in shaping the DSB’s service in accordance with market participant requirements. The Final Report will be published on 30 June 2023 and the full timeline can be found on the DSB website.

Emma Kalliomaki, Managing Director of ANNA and the DSB, said, “We welcome industry participation to help shape the DSB services. The consultation, alongside the DSB’s outreach initiatives and market education efforts, is designed to ensure that the DSB can effectively serve its users and adapt to an evolving market. We encourage those who can to sign up for our explanatory webinar, where we hope to address any questions on the consultation.”

The webinar will be held at 2pm UTC (3pm UK, 4pm CEST, 10am EST) on Tuesday 9th May 2023. All participants are welcome and will need to register at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c9k8z88ASSiRlC4NVMo2pA

For more information about how to get involved with the consultation process, please contact the DSB via industry_consultation@anna-dsb.com.

All other questions can be directed to secretariat@anna-dsb.com.