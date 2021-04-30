The Derivatives Service Bureau Announces 2021 OTC ISINs Consultation Is Now Open - Webinar On 13th May For More Details And Discussion

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), founded by the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) to facilitate the allocation and maintenance of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs), Classification of Financial Instrument codes (CFIs) and Financial Instrument Short Names (FISNs), for OTC derivatives, has today announced the 2021 industry consultation on the 2022 OTC ISIN and CFI service provision is now open.
The OTC ISIN and CFI service consultation paper shaping the DSB activity for 2022, is published today on the DSB website. Industry will be able to respond until 5pm UTC on Monday 31st May, with the final results of the consultation delivered on Thursday 1st July.
A DSB webinar on the OTC ISIN and CFI consultation is also taking place on 13th May, where details of this year’s consultation will be discussed. Any industry participants who would like to register can follow the link to the DSB webinar.
The OTC ISIN and CFI service related consultation this year will focus on a number of topics, including cloud resilience and whether the DSB should perform a detailed technical review of its cloud infrastructure. It will examine cybersecurity and if the DSB should perform a cost benefit and risk analysis on implementing a Security Operations Centre to boost security protocols. This year’s consultation is also seeking industry's views on DSB support for enhanced supplier risk assessment activities. It will also examine whether the DSB should perform a review of the way in which its technology stack should be enhanced or improved.
Emma Kalliomaki, Managing Director of ANNA and the DSB, said, “The DSB values the feedback from the consultation process which brings such important industry needs to the fore. This OTC ISIN and CFI consultation process will operate in parallel with the broader, ongoing global consultation focusing on the UPI fee model. We look forward to hearing industry input to shape the OTC ISIN and CFI service provision for the coming year.”
Malavika Solanki, a member of the DSB Management Team, said, “This year’s consultation builds on a number of years of successful collaboration with industry so that new users - whose numbers are growing - as well as existing users, will continue to receive high quality service from the DSB. As with prior years, the purpose of consultation is to ensure that the DSB focuses its attention on the areas users consider most helpful in light of the increased focus on security and resilience, so that the DSB can continue to best serve its users in a rapidly evolving landscape.”
For more information about how to get involved with the consultation process, please contact us via industry_consultation@anna-dsb.com. All other questions can be directed to otc.data@anna-dsb.com.