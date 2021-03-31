- List of members of the Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-up of Japan’s Stewardship Code and Japan’s Corporate Governance Code (PDF:86KB)
- Establishment of “Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-up of Japan’s Stewardship Code and Japan’s Corporate Governance Code”
- Procedures to Run the "Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-Up of Japan's Stewardship Code and Japan's Corporate Governance Code"(PDF:85KB)
Statements
- Responses to the Corporate Governance Code and Next Steps of the “Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-Up of Japan’s Stewardship Code and Japan’s Corporate Governance Code” (PDF:174KB)
- Corporate Boards Seeking Sustainable Corporate Growth and Increased Corporate Value over the Mid- to Long-Term (PDF:276KB)
- Effective Stewardship Activities of Institutional Investors - To Enhance Constructive Dialogue toward Sustainable Corporate Growth - (PDF:276KB)
- Revision of the Corporate Governance Code and Establishment of Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement
- Recommended Directions for Further Promotion of Corporate Governance Reform
- Board Effectiveness and Ensuring Diversity in the Core Human Resources in Companies for Post-COVID Transformation of Companies
Public Comment
- Public Comments regarding the Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-up of Japan’s Stewardship Code and Japan’s Corporate Governance Code
- Call for Public Comments on the "Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement" (Draft)
Finalization of the revised Japan's Corporate Governance Code and the Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement
- Finalization of the Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement (June 1, 2018)
- Finalization of the revised Japan's Corporate Governance Code (TSE website) (June 1, 2018)
Minutes and Materials
- The Twenty-Sixth Council on March 31, 2021
- The Twenty-Fifth Council on March ９, 2021
- The Twenty-Fourth Council on February 15, 2021
- The Twenty-Third Council on January 26, 2021
- The Twenty-Second Council on December 8, 2020
- The Twenty-First Council on November 18, 2020
Opinion（Submitted by Okina member）(PDF:148KB)
Opinion（Submitted by Toyama member）(PDF:335KB)
- The Twentyth Council on October 20, 2020
Opinion（Submitted by Okina member）(PDF:138KB)
Opinion（Submitted by Waring member）(PDF:2,007KB)
Reference（Submitted by Waring member）(PDF:618KB)
Opinion（Submitted by Toyama member）(PDF:212KB)
- The Nineteenth Council on April 10, 2019
- The Eighteenth Council on March 5, 2019
Opinion (Submitted by Kobayashi member) (PDF:128KB)
Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member) (PDF:245KB)
- The Seventeenth Council on January 28, 2019
- The Sixteenth Council on November 27, 2018
- The Fifteenth Council on March 13, 2018
Opinion (Submitted by Ueda member) (PDF:78KB)
Opinion (Submitted by Uchida member) (PDF:127KB)
Opinion (Submitted by Waring member) (PDF:352KB)
- The Fourteenth Council on February 15, 2018
- The Thirteenth Council on December 21, 2017
- The Twelfth Council on November 15, 2017
- The Eleventh Council on October 18, 2017
- The Tenth Council on November 8, 2016
Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member) (PDF:170KB)
- The Ninth Council on September 23, 2016
- The Eighth Council on June 1, 2016
- The Seventh Council on April 26, 2016
- The Sixth Council on February 18, 2016
- The Fifth Council on January 20, 2016
- The fourth Council on December 22, 2015
- The Third Council on November 24, 2015
- The Second Council on October 20, 2015
- The First Council on September 24, 2015
