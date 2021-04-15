 Skip to main Content
The Council Of Experts Concerning The Follow-Up Of Japan’s Stewardship Code And Japan’s Corporate Governance Code

Date 15/04/2021

Statements

Public Comment

Finalization of the revised Japan's Corporate Governance Code and the Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement

Minutes and Materials 

The Twenty-Sixth Council on March 31, 2021

Information

Appendix１(PDF:466KB)

Appendix２(PDF:189KB)

The Twenty-Fifth Council on March ９, 2021

Information
Material

The Twenty-Fourth Council on February 15, 2021

Information
Material

The Twenty-Third Council on January 26, 2021

Information
Material

The Twenty-Second Council on December 8, 2020

Information
Material

The Twenty-First Council on November 18, 2020

Material２(PDF:613KB)

Material３(PDF:151KB)

Material４(PDF:519KB)

Opinion（Submitted by Okina member）(PDF:148KB)

Opinion（Submitted by Toyama member）(PDF:335KB)

Opinion（Submitted by Waring member）(PDF:321KB)

The Twentyth Council on October 20, 2020

Material１(PDF:89KB)

Material２(PDF:115KB)

Material３(PDF:304KB)

Opinion（Submitted by Okina member）(PDF:138KB) 

Opinion（Submitted by Waring member）(PDF:2,007KB)

Reference（Submitted by Waring member）(PDF:618KB)

Opinion（Submitted by Toyama member）(PDF:212KB)

Opinion（Submitted by Matsuoka member）(PDF:145KB) 

The Nineteenth Council on April 10, 2019

Material 1 (PDF:245KB)

Material 2 (PDF:591KB)

Minutes (PDF:471KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Kobayashi member)  (PDF:108KB)

The Eighteenth Council on March 5, 2019

Material 1-1 (PDF:1767KB)

Material 1-2 (PDF:2666KB)

Material 2 (PDF:1568KB)

Reference 1 (PDF:263KB)

Reference 2 (PDF:252KB)

Minutes (PDF:479KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Kobayashi member)  (PDF:128KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member)  (PDF:245KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Ueda member)  (PDF:161KB)

The Seventeenth Council on January 28, 2019

Material 1-1(PDF:1032KB)

Material 1-2(PDF:943KB)

Minutes (PDF:522KB)

The Sixteenth Council on November 27, 2018

Material 1 (PDF:2917KB)

Material 2 (PDF:326KB)

Material 3 (PDF:3018KB)

Minutes (PDF:532KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Ueda member)  (PDF:137KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Iwama member)  (PDF:151KB)

The Fifteenth Council on March 13, 2018

Material (PDF:211KB)

Appendix 1 (PDF:493KB)

Appendix 2 (PDF:185KB)

Minutes (PDF:544KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Ueda member)  (PDF:78KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Uchida member)  (PDF:127KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Waring member)  (PDF:352KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member)  (PDF:118KB)

The Fourteenth Council on February 15, 2018

Material 1 (PDF:152KB)

Material 2 (PDF:345KB)

Minutes (PDF:676KB)

 

Opinion (Submitted by Sampei member)  (PDF:192KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Waring member) (PDF:310KB)

The Thirteenth Council on December 21, 2017

Material 1 (PDF:95KB)

Material 2 (PDF:583KB)

Material 3 (PDF:322KB)

Material 4 (PDF:144KB)

Minutes (PDF:631KB)

The Twelfth Council on November 15, 2017

Material 1 (PDF:141KB)

Material 2 (PDF:171KB)

Minutes (PDF:547KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Ueda member)  (PDF:94KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member) (PDF:92KB)

The Eleventh Council on October 18, 2017

Material 1 (PDF:2,074KB)

Material 2 (PDF:2,423KB)

Minutes (PDF:301KB)

Reference (PDF:238KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member) (PDF:148KB)

The Tenth Council on November 8, 2016

Material (PDF:270KB)

Minutes (PDF:214KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member) (PDF:170KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Nishiyama member) (PDF:200KB)

The Ninth Council on September 23, 2016

Material 1 (PDF:264KB)

Material 2 (PDF:145KB)

Material 3 (PDF:629KB)

Minutes (PDF:258KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member) (PDF:115KB)

Reference (PDF:348KB)

The Eighth Council on June 1, 2016

Material 1 (PDF:210KB)

Material 2 (PDF:137KB)

Material 3 (PDF:994KB)

Material 4 (PDF:499KB)

Minutes (PDF:250KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member) (PDF:232KB)

The Seventh Council on April 26, 2016

Material 1 (PDF:59KB)

Material 2 (PDF:171KB)

Material 3 (PDF:1,041KB)

Material 3-1 (PDF:1,708KB)

Material 3-2 (PDF:376KB)

Minutes (PDF:268KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Nishiyama member) (PDF:175KB)

The Sixth Council on February 18, 2016

Material 1 (PDF:113KB)

Material 2 (PDF:106KB)

Material 3 (PDF:1,277KB)

Minutes (PDF:277KB)

The Fifth Council on January 20, 2016

Material 1 (PDF:365KB)

Material 2 (PDF:91KB)

Material 3 (PDF:104KB)

Minutes (PDF:278KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Oguchi member) (PDF:52KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Takayama member) (PDF:32KB)

The fourth Council on December 22, 2015

Material 1 (PDF:36KB)

Material 2 (PDF:54KB)

Material 3 (PDF:403KB)

Reference (PDF:211KB)

Minutes (PDF:451KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member) (PDF:249KB)

The Third Council on November 24, 2015

Material 1 (PDF:241KB)

Material 2 (PDF:53KB)

Material 3 (PDF:644KB)

Material 3-1 (PDF:965KB)

Material 3-2 (PDF:808KB)

Minutes (PDF:401KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Uchida member) (PDF:137KB)

Opinion (Submitted by Toyama member) (PDF:402KB)

The Second Council on October 20, 2015

Material 1 (PDF:779KB)

Material 2 (PDF:60KB)

Minutes (PDF:492KB)

The First Council on September 24, 2015

Material 1 (PDF:24KB)

Material 2 (PDF:205KB)

Material 3 (PDF:522KB)

Material 4 (PDF:684KB)

Minutes (PDF:559KB)

 