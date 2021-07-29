The Big Exchange Appoints Bev Shah As Non-Executive Director; Continuing On Their Dedicated Mission To Create Fair, Sustainable And Inclusive Finance

The Big Exchange today announces the appointment of Bhavini ‘Bev’ Shah as an Independent Non-Executive Director.
The Big Exchange is a social, environmental and impact investment platform co-founded by The Big Issue and offers 46 independently rated social and environmental funds from 15 asset managers managing a total of £58 billion of assets, giving UK retail consumers the opportunity to make their money count for more.
Founder and Chief Executive of City Hive, a Think Tank and Advocacy Group, Shah is a passionate trailblazer and commentator within the Investment Management Industry, partnering with key firms to bring accountability, cultural change and the creation of a sustainable and equitable society.
A champion for greater diversity and inclusion and an award-winning Social Entrepreneur, Shah is currently on the Advisory Board of the Government backed City of London socio-economic diversity Taskforce and Co-Chair of the Race and Ethnicity Workstream for the Diversity Project. She has also been appointed to the Court of the Guild of Investment Managers. Last year, she was awarded Freedom to the City of London and recognised for her contribution to the Industry at the Women in Investment Awards.
Prior to founding City Hive, Shah clocked up over fifteen years’ experience in the City as a distinguished investor at some of the world's largest financial institutions - Aviva Investors, Merchant Securities (now part of San Lam UK), HSBC, Bear Stearns & Lehman Brothers.
Bev Shah says: “I am really proud to be joining The Big Exchange board to help them achieve their mission of making investing more accessible. The democratisation of investing is key to helping to build a fair and equal society. Financial well-being is not a perk for the few but a right of the many.”
Jill Jackson, CEO of The Big Exchange says: “We’re delighted to welcome Bev to the Board of The Big Exchange. Her aspirations to pioneer positive change in the industry fit perfectly with ours and her wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for better customer outcomes will be a huge asset as we continue on our dedicated mission to make money count for more.”
Campbell Fleming, Chair of The Big Exchange adds: “We're thrilled that Bev has agreed to join the Board of The Big Exchange. Her in depth experience of working for several blue-chip financial corporations, combined with her passion and flair as a dedicated and award winning social-entrepreneur; provides us with a rare asset within the sector of furthering our mission towards fair, sustainable and inclusive finance.”
Shah joins a 4 strong Board chaired by Campbell Fleming and includes Jill Jackson CEO of The Big Exchange, Nigel Kershaw Chair of The Big Issue Group and Kevin Riches, Director of Momenta Group and The Big Exchange.