MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that this past month was the best May in MGEX history with a total of 261,078 contracts, which is 44% higher than the previous record holder, May 2018. This past month also entered the total monthly volume top-25 record book in the 17th position.
Electronically, 242,120 contracts were traded in May 2021, which is the 13th best overall electronic month in MGEX history. Additionally, this was the best month for SPIKES Futures volume, closing at 4,256 contracts. At the close of market, total open interest was recorded at 93,610 which is 18% higher than this time last year.
Currently, the Exchange reports a calendar year total of 1,371,447 contracts traded thus far, which is 24% higher compared to this time last year.