The Bank Of England’s Approach To Enforcement: A Decade In The Making − Speech By Oliver Dearie, Bank Of England, Head Of Enforcement And Litigation, Given At The Financial Services Lawyers Association, London

Date 21/06/2023

The Head of Enforcement and Litigation, Oliver Dearie, explains the rationale behind the changes proposed in our recent consultation paper on enforcement – CP9/23



Oliver explains the key changes have been influenced and shaped by the Bank of England’s strong enforcement record and five key principles: 

 

  1. transparency and clarity;
  2. willingness to learn lessons from past cases;
  3. maximising efficiency without compromising rigour or fairness;
  4. ensuring our policies remain aligned with our statutory objectives; and
  5. the importance of individual accountability

Click here for full details.

