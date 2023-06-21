The Bank Of England’s Approach To Enforcement: A Decade In The Making − Speech By Oliver Dearie, Bank Of England, Head Of Enforcement And Litigation, Given At The Financial Services Lawyers Association, London

The Head of Enforcement and Litigation, Oliver Dearie, explains the rationale behind the changes proposed in our recent consultation paper on enforcement – CP9/23.





Oliver explains the key changes have been influenced and shaped by the Bank of England’s strong enforcement record and five key principles:

transparency and clarity; willingness to learn lessons from past cases; maximising efficiency without compromising rigour or fairness; ensuring our policies remain aligned with our statutory objectives; and the importance of individual accountability

Click here for full details.