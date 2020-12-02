The Bank Of England Appoints Appvia As A Partner To Assist In Design, Construction And Assurance Of A New Cloud Environment

This follows a public procurement process which commenced in January 2020. The Bank of England will work with London-based cloud native delivery platform Appvia on design, construction and assurance of a modern, fit for purpose cloud environment.
uring the two-year partnership, Appvia will be supporting development and project teams within the Bank in testing and deploying code in cloud environments, working with security teams to integrate the cloud into existing operational and security processes; and implementing information governance compliance so staff are able to collaborate safely and securely.
Oliver Tweedie, Head of Digital Platforms at the Bank of England, said, “We have selected Appvia as our Cloud Delivery Partner to help us realise the Bank’s cloud ambitions and unlock the potential of the Cloud. Appvia come with a great pedigree and a wealth of experience delivering Cloud services within government. Working in collaboration with Bank Technology teams, Appvia will help us shape and build the future of Cloud services across our organisation - a key part of our Technology strategy.”
Jon Shanks, CEO and Co-Founder of Appvia, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to work with the Bank as it undergoes a step-change in its approach to the cloud. As the public sector starts to harness the power of Kubernetes, creating a fit-for-purpose cloud environment and culture within institutions is a vital piece of the puzzle. We look forward to working with all stakeholders at the Bank of England to support its technological transformation.”
Background
- On 22 January 2020, the Bank published a supplier opportunity notice inviting potential providers to express their interest
- Appvia were identified as our preferred bidder following detailed evaluation of the 46 bids received
- More information about Appvia can be found on their websiteOpens in a new window .