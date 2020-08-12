The Bank Of East Asia Starts Using The New Hosted And Managed Horizon Platform For Market-Making Warrants

Horizon Software, the world’s leading SaaS provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, announced today that The Bank of East Asia, Limited (“BEA”), one of the professional warrants and Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (“CBBCs”) issuers in Hong Kong, has started handling the market making of warrants it issues by utilizing the Horizon Hosting and Managed Services (www.hsoftware.com).
The project was initiated following a decision from BEA to stop outsourcing the market making of its own issued warrants/CBBCs and handle the process internally. The solution, which went live at the end of May 2020, provides not only software, but also hosting and managed services. The time taken for project development has been reduced as a result of the professional services offered by Horizon.
Emmanuel Faure, head of Sales APAC, commented “We are delighted to welcome BEA as a live client. This success is based on mutual trust on our unparalleled expertise in market making retail structured products, but also BEA’s commitment and efforts to make it happen. We are happy to see clients going live in such a short timeframe. We are committed to deliver Solutions to clients to assist them in the trading activities.
“Our aim is to keep growing and supporting our clients in the region, providing not only high-performance trading capabilities and high-quality service, but also a vast experience in the region.” Faure concluded