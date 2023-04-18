The Balkan Gas Hub Joins Europex

The Balkan Gas Hub (BGH EAD) has joined Europex as a full member as of today.

The Balkan Gas Hub EAD (BGH EAD) was established in January 2019 as a 100% subsidiary of the Bulgarian TSO, Bulgartransgaz, in order to set up and operate a natural gas trading exchange in Bulgaria. Today, BGH EAD is the licensed natural gas market operator in Bulgaria, offering both short- and long-term products via special auctions and continuous trading.

Christian Baer, Secretary General of Europex, commented: “The Balkan Gas Hub is a relatively new player in the gas trading space and has already made impressive progress in just a few years. We are pleased to have them as a member and are eager to work with them to help foster an integrated, transparent and cleared gas market in Europe.”

With the inclusion of BGH, Europex now counts 33 members.