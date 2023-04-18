BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

The Balkan Gas Hub Joins Europex

Date 18/04/2023

The Balkan Gas Hub (BGH EAD) has joined Europex as a full member as of today.

 

The Balkan Gas Hub EAD (BGH EAD) was established in January 2019 as a 100% subsidiary of the Bulgarian TSO, Bulgartransgaz, in order to set up and operate a natural gas trading exchange in Bulgaria. Today, BGH EAD is the licensed natural gas market operator in Bulgaria, offering both short- and long-term products via special auctions and continuous trading.

Christian Baer, Secretary General of Europex, commented: “The Balkan Gas Hub is a relatively new player in the gas trading space and has already made impressive progress in just a few years. We are pleased to have them as a member and are eager to work with them to help foster an integrated, transparent and cleared gas market in Europe.”

With the inclusion of BGH, Europex now counts 33 members.

Attachments

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach