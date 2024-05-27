The Autorité des Marchés Financiers Releases Its 2024-2025 Annual Statement Of Priorities

The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) today published its 2024-2025 Annual Statement of Priorities presenting the key initiatives adopted by the AMF as part of the implementation of its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan (pdf - 1 MB) .

The initiatives in the annual statement derive from the organization’s vision of being “a value-added regulator for consumers and the financial sector” and align within the main orientations of its strategic plan.

These initiatives include actions to improve the experience for the AMF’s clienteles in their dealings with the organization, such as reviewing the support provided to consumers seeking help with filing complaints and surveying its clienteles with a view to enhancing the Information Centre’s service offering.

In financial education, in addition to the recent launch of a major public awareness and information campaign, the AMF will continue its efforts to engage Quebeckers’ interest in their personal finances and support them in developing good financial behaviours.

The AMF will continue its many efforts to optimize its approaches to monitoring the market for and detecting evidence of cryptoasset, market abuse and other schemes. The focus will be on improving the AMF’s ability to identify and respond to emerging fraudulent practices.

To support Québec’s financial sector, the AMF will sustain its efforts to reduce the compliance burden of the clienteles regulated by it, taking into account circumstances, areas of activity and risks for consumers. Specific focus will be given to simplifying or relaxing the existing regulatory framework.