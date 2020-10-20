The Amman Stock Exchange Requests Listed Companies To File Their Financial Reports Of The Third Quarter 2020 Before The End Of The Specified Period

Mr. Mazen Wathaifi the Chief Executive Officer of Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) said that the ASE is still receiving the reviewed quarterly reports of listed companies for the period ended September 30, 2020.
Listed companies must submit their quarterly reports reviewed by their auditors within one month after the end of said period, by virtue of the Directives for Listing Securities on the ASE for the year 2018.
Accordingly, the ASE will suspend trading in shares of the violating company as of the first working day following the above mentioned deadline until providing the ASE with the required reports by virtue of Article (15/B/6) of the Listing Directives, with the aim to enhance the protection of investors, transparency and disclosure in the capital market, and provide investors with the companies' information and results during the fiscal year. The ASE circulates these reports to the brokerage firms and posts them on the ASE website www.exchange.jo under the Circulars and Disclosures/ Quarterly report window to be reachable for those interested.
Moreover, the ASE will announce through media the violating companies' names which did not submit their reviewed quarterly reports within the specified time.