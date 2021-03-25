The Amman Stock Exchange Requests Listed Companies To File The Financial Statements Of 2020 Before The End Of The Specified Period

Mr. Mazen Wathaifi the Chief Executive Officer of Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) said that the ASE is still receiving the audited annual financial statements reports of listed companies for the period ended on December 31, 2020, through the e- disclosure System XBRL –The only official way for disclosure-.
Listed companies must submit their annual financial statements reports audited by their auditors until the end of March 2020, by virtue of the Directives for Listing Securities on the ASE for the year 2018.
Accordingly, the ASE will suspend trading in shares of the violating company as of the first working day following the above mentioned deadline until providing the ASE with the required reports by virtue of Article (15/B/6) of the Listing Directives, with the aim to enhance the protection of investors, transparency and disclosure in the capital market, and provide investors with the companies' information and results during the fiscal year. The ASE circulates these reports to the brokerage firms and posts them on the ASE website www.exchange.jo under the Circulars and Disclosures/ annual reports window to be reachable for those interested.
Moreover, the ASE will announce through media the violating companies' names which failed to submit their audited annual reports within the specified time.